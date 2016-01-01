<BODY BGCOLOR="#000000" TEXT="#000000" LINK="#996600" ALINK="#996600" VLINK="#996600" BGPROPERTIES="FIXED" BackGround="http://www.iwebc.com/Backgrounds/Ultimate3.gif"> <FONT FACE="Times New Roman,Times New Roman,SURREAL,Lucida Handwriting,Arial,Helvetica,Swiss,Swiss721 BT"> <FONT FACE="Times New Roman,Arial" COLOR="#000000" SIZE="4"> <a href="http://www.huntingal.com/sitemap.xml"><center>Site Map</center></a> <table width="100%" height="100%" align="center" border="0" HSpace="0" VSpace="0"><tr> <td align="center"> <table width="70%" cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0" align="center"><tr><td> <center><H1><div class="Title">Let's Go Hunting!</div></H1></center> <div style="font-size:10px"><br></div> <div style="font-size: 5px"><br></div> <center> <h3 style="margin-top:0px; margin-bottom:0px; padding:0px; text-align: center;"> </h3> <IMG class="MainImg" SRC="http://pictures.guidesandlodges.com/Photos/Hunting/guidesandlodges.com/fisher/Welcome/1.jpg?040995Q5oD573YB" ALT="Cape Buffalo, Tanzania -Lets Go Hunting! Hello! Welcome to a glimpse of my own personal journey into hunting the world over. This website celebrates the incredible variety of wildlife that some of us have the privilege to pursue, sometimes in real life, and sometimes in our dreams. Although I haven't been a lifelong hunter, I have found an amazing connection and understanding with the noble species I've hunted over the years, and each encounter inspires me to learn more about them and hopefully translate my admiration into words and paintings that do these animals justice.

Marco Polo sheep, Tajikistan I've travelled far and wide to study and pursue game, including fourteen trips to Africa. I've been to Canada numerous times, Europe, Central Asia, Australia, Argentina, and many points in between. I find these trips imperative in my never-ending search to capture these species in paint, and I always return with a renewed zeal for my craft.

"Phantom of the Cameroon" Many of my paintings depict some of the more unusual and highly-sought big game species, and this remains one of my primary goals with my art. I want to instill a sense of curiousity and appreciation for these lesser-known game animals, and I hope that through my art I show my admiration for them and help others to learn more about these exotic and exciting species. 